Veritas Asset Management LLP Makes New $39.55 Million Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 413,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,547,000. Futu comprises about 0.3% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Futu by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Futu by 6.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 24.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 8.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Futu by 32.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

FUTU stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,882. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $400.73 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.27% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

