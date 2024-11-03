Veritas Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,496. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

