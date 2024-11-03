Veritas Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,641 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 5.3% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $714,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 74.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $8.49 on Friday, reaching $508.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $469.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $378.48 and a fifty-two week high of $527.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.77 and a 200-day moving average of $466.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

