Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09 to $0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million to $265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.60 million. Viavi Solutions also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.090-0.110 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,240,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.90. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $55,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,945.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,509.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $55,076.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,945.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,976 shares of company stock valued at $720,562. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

