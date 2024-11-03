Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 158,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,546,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 27,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 129,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 22,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 29,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $172.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.11 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.53.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,244 shares of company stock valued at $37,776,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.