Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.20. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 60,786 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
