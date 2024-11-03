Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.20. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 60,786 shares changing hands.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 77.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 222,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.