Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.19 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Wanchain has a market cap of $31.19 million and approximately $911,534.08 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00033859 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,331,514 coins and its circulating supply is 198,331,525 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.