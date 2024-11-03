Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $224.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.05.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $213.99 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $162.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 45.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $7,146,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

