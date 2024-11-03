Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $105.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.90. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 145.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 230,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 136,324 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,009,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,181,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,722,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

