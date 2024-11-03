Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.26. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm has a market cap of $189.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $7,150,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at $16,488,718.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.