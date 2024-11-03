Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $107.84. 7,428,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,024. The stock has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

Get Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.