Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as low as $4.39. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 540,241 shares changing hands.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 992.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 262,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 238,159 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106,321 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 38,761 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

