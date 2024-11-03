Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as low as $4.39. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 540,241 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
