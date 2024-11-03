WhiteCoin Trading 10.9% Higher This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $10.41 million and approximately $254,392.17 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00097009 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010223 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000072 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

