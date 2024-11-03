Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $67.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 70.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Daiwa America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

