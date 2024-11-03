Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 480,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,242,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $261.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.91. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.05 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

