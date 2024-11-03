Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $58.99 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 140.53%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

