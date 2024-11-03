Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 531 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 241.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 28,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,514 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $377,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,888,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,011,913.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,103 shares of company stock worth $1,204,624. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEO opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $24.51.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

