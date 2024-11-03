Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Medtronic by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 290,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 28.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.17. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

