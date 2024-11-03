Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.