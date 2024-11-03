Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 70,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,194,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $487.43 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $360.30 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

