Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.87 and traded as low as $3.36. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 24,890 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 0.9 %
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
