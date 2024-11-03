Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.000-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.9 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $299.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.95 and its 200-day moving average is $273.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $232.77 and a 1 year high of $308.87.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WTW

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.