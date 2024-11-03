Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9 billion or greater, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.89 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-17.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $299.30. 710,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $232.77 and a 1-year high of $308.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

