Wormhole (W) Reaches One Day Volume of $74.40 Million

Wormhole (W) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $543.56 million and $74.40 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wormhole has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,712,019,279 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.21697889 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $92,909,640.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

