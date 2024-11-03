Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Price Tops $0.0268 on Exchanges

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $357,698.19 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 268,000,986 coins. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 268,058,813.08741412. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02685473 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $344,345.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

