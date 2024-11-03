Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $8.04. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 33,138 shares traded.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Wynn Macau Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0818 dividend. This is a boost from Wynn Macau’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

