Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WYNN opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.88. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,894.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

