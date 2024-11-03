Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.750-3.850 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,860,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,531. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

