Zebec Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.24 Million (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Zebec Network has a market cap of $59.61 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebec Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zebec Network has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zebec Network Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,014,393,000 tokens. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 65,014,393,000.050415 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00091173 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $5,102,713.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

