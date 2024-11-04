1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 104,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 312,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $531.74 million, a PE ratio of -59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 210,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

