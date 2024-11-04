15,348 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,466,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,073. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

