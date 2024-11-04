179 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $881,848,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $521,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after buying an additional 884,703 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39,841.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 875,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,850,000 after buying an additional 872,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4,160.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,743,000 after buying an additional 503,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.88.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $394.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.13 and its 200 day moving average is $339.82. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $203.19 and a one year high of $422.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total transaction of $556,483.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,226,030. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,278.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total transaction of $556,483.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,226,030. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

