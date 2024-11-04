2,572 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Bought by Mariner Investment Group LLC

Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Dycom Industries comprises 0.1% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,198,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,424,000. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY opened at $175.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.43.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

