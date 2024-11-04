2,747 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,439.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,121 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $77,634,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 28.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 3,648.4% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 370.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,327,000 after buying an additional 484,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 3.6 %

OKE stock opened at $93.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $98.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 82.85%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.