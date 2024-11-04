A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $37.28 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The company has a market cap of $863.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMRK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,702,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $999,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

