AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Trimmed by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.0% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 61.2% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $203.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $359.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 215.28%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

