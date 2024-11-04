Achain Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $0.52 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

