AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92. AES also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.870-1.970 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Barclays upped their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

AES Trading Down 9.7 %

AES traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,895,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,441,197. AES has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

