AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92. AES also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.870-1.970 EPS.
AES Stock Performance
Shares of AES traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. 30,895,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10. AES has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
AES Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AES
About AES
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
