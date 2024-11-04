AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) versus ProGreen US (OTCMKTS:PGUS) Head-To-Head Contrast

ProGreen US (OTCMKTS:PGUS – Get Free Report) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ProGreen US and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProGreen US 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 0 2 1 1 2.75

AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.29%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProGreen US N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma 21.97% 12.41% 8.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares ProGreen US and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.5% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of ProGreen US shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of AFC Gamma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProGreen US and AFC Gamma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProGreen US N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma $64.18 million 3.13 $20.95 million $0.73 13.30

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than ProGreen US.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats ProGreen US on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProGreen US

ProGreen US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc. and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc. in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

