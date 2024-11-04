Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 1.2% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 3.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Aflac by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,662,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,869,000 after buying an additional 136,238 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.87.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.15. 236,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,911. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Aflac’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

