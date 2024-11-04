Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AC. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.98.

Air Canada Stock Up 1.1 %

AC traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$21.75. 3,757,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,549. The company has a market cap of C$7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.47 and a one year high of C$21.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.13. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of C$5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$29,830.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

