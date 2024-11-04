Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.250-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Melius upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ALK traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $48.87. 190,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,664. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.