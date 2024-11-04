Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.150-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.060 EPS.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of LNT stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $57.74. 3,222,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $62.49.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNT

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.