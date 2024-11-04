Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells $234,331.14 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $234,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,745.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $473,929.82.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.68. 16,134,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,699,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.40 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.4% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

