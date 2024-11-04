Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $44,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 153.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,348,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,463,000 after buying an additional 1,422,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.80. The stock had a trading volume of 159,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.59 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,495 shares of company stock valued at $18,513,858. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.