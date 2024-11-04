Analysts Set Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) PT at GBX 85.40

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 89.25 ($1.16).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JUP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.19) to GBX 91 ($1.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 57,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.05), for a total value of £46,217.79 ($59,937.48). Company insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

JUP stock opened at GBX 80.10 ($1.04) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.75. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 71.10 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £411.94 million, a PE ratio of -4,005.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

