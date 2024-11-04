Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 308 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $949,000. United Community Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 16,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

