Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $361,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 33.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Novartis Stock Up 0.9 %

NVS stock opened at $109.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.34. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

