Angeles Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,896,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $320,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $211.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

